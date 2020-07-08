Insurers Get OK To Use English Docs In $22M Dutch Ship Suit

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 2:58 PM BST) -- A London judge gave Aspen and a dozen other underwriters permission on Wednesday to review evidence filed in a case involving the scuttling of a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen six years ago to use the material in parallel Dutch proceedings. Judge Mark Pelling said that documents used in a High Court trial in 2016 that found the vessel had been deliberately sunk by its owners should be made available to the underwriters as they seek to recover funds from Credit Europe Bank NV in the Netherlands. The judge cited the principles of open justice and concluded that none...

