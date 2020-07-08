Crédit Agricole Wins Bid To Overturn €4.8M ECB Penalty

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 12:47 PM BST) -- A European court overturned on Wednesday the European Central Bank's €4.8 million ($5.4 million) fine levied on French lender Crédit Agricole and several subsidiaries for breaching capital classification rules, finding the ECB did not provide adequate reasons for its decision. The European Central Bank was right to penalize Crédit Agricole for breaching rules on classifying capital, the EU's General Court has said. (AP) The European Union's General Court said the ECB was right to sanction the lender in 2018 for breaching rules on how banks are meant to clarify their capital positions. But the court annulled the decision because the central bank failed to properly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS