Infineon Gets EU Chip Cartel Fine Cut By €6M

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 3:22 PM BST) -- A European Union court on Wednesday cut nearly €6 million ($6.7 million) from a fine against Infineon Technologies AG for participating in a smart card chip cartel, concluding the bloc's competition enforcer didn't prove the German manufacturer had collusive contacts with a Japanese counterpart. The General Court also found that the European Commission took "insufficient account" of the limited number of anti-competitive contacts Infineon had with its competitors after the bloc's highest court told it to take a closer look at the case. As a result, the General Court reduced the previously imposed €82.8 million fine against Infineon to €76.8 million....

