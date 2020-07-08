3 Firms Steer KKR's $4.4B Global Atlantic Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- KKR said Wednesday that it will purchase financial services company Global Atlantic in a roughly $4.4 billion deal guided by Simpson Thacher, Willkie Farr and Debevoise. KKR & Co. Inc, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, plans to buy retirement and life insurance product provider Global Atlantic Financial Group, led by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, for its book value at the deal's closing, according to a press release. The group's value was about $4.4 billion as of the end of March, the release said. Some of Global Atlantic's investors will also have their shares...

