Brooks Brothers Latest Retailer To Fall Into Pandemic Ch. 11

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Men's suit retailer Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Delaware, saying liquidity and supply chain problems worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic drove it into insolvency.In initial court filings, the 200-year-old company listed at least $500 million in debts and said it had been experiencing liquidity problems prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The business restrictions that forced Brooks Brothers to shutter its retail operations for several weeks ate into its revenue and reduced its cash position, leading to the bankruptcy filings, according to the filings.The company said its stores have begun reopening as those restrictions have been lifted, but that it is planning on permanently closing its three U.S. manufacturing facilities that have provided nearly 20% of its merchandise. It has filed a motion seeking permission to pay its critical vendors and suppliers, most of them in Asia and Europe, and said its supply chain was hampered by the difficulties associated with COVID-19 in those regions.The company has furloughed nearly 3,000 of its 4,500 prepandemic employees worldwide as it implemented store closures and workforce reduction measures in response to the outbreak, according to the court filings. Brooks Brothers is seeking to pay $4.7 million in wages and benefits for its current employees during the Chapter 11 case.The case has been assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi.Brooks Brothers is represented by Mark D. Collins and Zachary I. Shapiro of Richards Layton & Finger PA and Garrett A. Fail and David J. Cohen of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP The case is In re: Brooks Brothers Group Inc . et al., case number 20-11785, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware --Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.

