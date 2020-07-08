Trade Court Tosses Unripe Challenge To 2019 Tomato Duties

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Mexican tomato growers can't get relief from antidumping duties after the U.S. Court of International Trade said they haven't had to pay them in the first place under an agreement that temporarily bars the duties. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves sided with the U.S. government's call to dismiss the Sinaloa growers association's case, agreeing Tuesday that the group had failed to state a claim the court could remedy since the terms of their deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce insulates them from duties on their product. "So long as plaintiffs remain signatories to the 2019 suspension agreement, the dumping margins will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS