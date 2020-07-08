ND Won't Limit Oil Production Amid Industry Slump

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- North Dakota oil and gas regulators on Tuesday refused to curtail oil production in the state, joining fellow oil-producing states Texas and Oklahoma in electing to keep the wells pumping despite a coronavirus-fueled crash in global energy demand. The North Dakota Industrial Commission confirmed Wednesday that its commissioners — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring — rejected a request to impose a statewide cap on oil production. North Dakota, home to the Bakken Shale, is the second biggest producer of crude oil in the U.S., trailing only Texas. Supporters of curtailing oil production...

