Blank Check Co.'s Goodwin-Led $118M IPO Employs Odd Tact

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Shares for Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting biotechnology enterprises in the health care industry, began trading Wednesday in an upsized $118 million initial public offering advised on by Goodwin Procter LLP and White & Case LLP that's straying from the established blank check IPO path. Goodwin Procter-led Therapeutics Acquisition is offering 11.8 million shares for $10 each, according to a registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That's an increase from the 10 million shares the company said it was offering when it first publicly filed for the offering in June. This first filing initially offered...

