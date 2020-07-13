Investor Denies London Art Gallery Due $2.75M In Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 8:33 PM BST) -- An investor in a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting claiming to have been duped out of $12.2 million by a New York art dealer, rejected a London gallery's claims that it partly owns the painting and is due $2.75 million. In its recently released High Court filing, Satfinance Investment Ltd. rejected the counterclaims of defendant Delahunty Ltd., filed in response to the investor's suit over a painting titled "Humidity" by the renowned New York artist. The art gallery, located in London's smart Mayfair district, told the court in June that it bought a 12.5% stake in the painting from Inigo Philbrick, a New...

