Worldpay Says Fees In Deposit Row Are Of Shady Origin

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- Payment processor Worldpay has told a London court that it would be "unlawful" to return millions in security deposits being claimed by merchants in a lawsuit because it is suspected that the money was earned through criminal activity. Ten companies that have accused Worldpay (UK) Ltd. and two affiliates of holding onto their money are the subject of an asset freezing application, according to defense documents filed with the High Court on June 6. Applications were made to Warrington Magistrates' Court in north west England in November 2019 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 against the companies. They are based in...

