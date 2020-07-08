Pot Co. Financier Says Wash. Residency Rule Unconstitutional

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An Idaho businessman has accused Washington state's cannabis regulator of enforcing an unconstitutional residency requirement that prevents him from holding equity in a marijuana venture that he helped bring into business. In a petition originally filed in Washington state court in June, Todd Brinkmeyer alleged that the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, or LCB, vetted and approved him to be an adviser and debt financier of a cannabis retailer but arbitrarily barred him from true ownership because he lives out of state. "The LCB has thus concluded it is safe for the retailer to take petitioner's money, but against public...

