PayPal's Prepaid Rule Protest 'Distorts' Purpose, CFPB Says

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that PayPal Inc. has distorted the reasons the agency adopted its prepaid card rule and its scope, as it seeks to end the online payments company's attempt to invalidate the rule. In a Tuesday filing that both opposes PayPal's motion for summary judgment and moves for its own motion to tie up the case, the CFPB argued that its 2016 prepaid rule falls well within the bounds of its statutory authority and does not violate the First Amendment. The rule, which took effect in 2019, sets out certain fee disclosure requirements, credit-linking restrictions, and other...

