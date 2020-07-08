Scor Wins EU Trademark Battle With Lithuania's 'Scorify'

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- A European court on Wednesday blocked a Lithuanian business consultant from registering its logo as a trademark after concluding that it was too similar to one used by French reinsurance giant Scor SE. Judges for the General Court refused to allow Scorify UAB to trademark its name for use in the insurance and financial services sectors, ruling that the logo was not distinct enough from Scor. Although other companies had successfully registered "scor" as part of their logo in the past, the judges ruled that Europe's trademark office was right to conclude that the overlapping services provided by both companies could...

