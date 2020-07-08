TTAB Rejects Free Speech Challenge Over 'Trump' Trademark

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to register "Trump Too Small" as a trademark, rejecting a First Amendment challenge to the Lanham Act's ban on trademarks that feature a person's name. In a July 2 decision, the board ruled that the phrase was obviously a reference to President Donald Trump, meaning it ran afoul of the statute's ban on the registration of anything that identifies "a particular living individual." The applicant had argued that the "living person" provision violated his First Amendment rights, but the board ruled that the ban was "clearly" different from other rules about offensive trademarks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS