TTAB Rejects Free Speech Challenge Over 'Trump' Trademark

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to register "Trump Too Small" as a trademark, rejecting a First Amendment challenge to the Lanham Act's ban on trademarks that feature a person's name.

In a July 2 decision, the board ruled that the phrase was obviously a reference to President Donald Trump, meaning it ran afoul of the statute's ban on the registration of anything that identifies "a particular living individual."

The applicant had argued that the "living person" provision violated his First Amendment rights, but the board ruled that the ban was "clearly" different from other rules about offensive trademarks...

