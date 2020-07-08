Gambia Can't Get $22M Mining Award Nixed

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An international committee on Tuesday refused to annul a $22 million arbitral award issued following an 11-year-old dispute over a terminated mining license, rejecting The Gambia's arguments that it had been improperly denied its right to appoint an arbitrator. The committee concluded that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had not acted improperly when it appointed arbitrator Jean Kalicki on the tribunal after a 45-day window for The Gambia to do so had passed, concluding that the parties had agreed to this procedure in the underlying mining license. The committee rejected The Gambia's annulment request in its entirety, and...

