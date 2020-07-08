Texas Securities Board Orders Stop To Alleged Crypto Fraud

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Texas State Securities Board has moved to shut down what it alleges is a South Africa-based company perpetuating a multilevel marketing scheme using agents in the United States to sell fraudulent investments in bitcoin to Texans. Mirror Trading International Pty Ltd. was hit with the emergency cease-and-desist order on Tuesday, alongside four agents — founder and CEO Cornelius Johannes "Johann" Steynberg, and marketers Michael Aaron Cullison, Steve Herceg and Brian D. Knott — accused of illegally selling bogus investments in a bitcoin and forex pool. The order also named Forexandbitcoin.com, which is owned by Cullison, as a multilevel marketer illegally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS