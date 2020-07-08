SEC Official Says Policy And Personal ESG Views Don't Mix

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Republican member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he has "serious reservations" about calls for the agency to establish prescriptive disclosure rules for public companies' environmental, social and governance, or ESG, policies. SEC member Elad L. Roisman assured companies in a speech before the Society for Corporate Governance on Tuesday that the regulator will "come after" their boards and management if they don't disclose material information, whether related to ESG or not. But he drew a stark contrast between personal ideologies on environmental issues and the SEC's mission to protect retail investors. "We should think about what we can do...

