Dorsey & Whitney, Locke Lord Steer $30M Pot Co. Loan

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Verano Holdings and a Chicago-based marijuana investor announced Wednesday that they have inked a $30 million loan to fund acquisitions and expansions in a deal steered by Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Locke Lord LLP. Verano said the loan, arranged by Chicago Atlantic subsidiary Green Ivy Capital, will be used to fund acquisitions, double its stable of 14 dispensaries and bring additional production facilities online. The two-year financing carries a 15.25% interest rate and does not involve equity. Verano's profitability, early foothold in the Illinois cannabis industry and position as a private, middle-market player with minimal debt made it an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS