Bracewell Swipes Managing Partner From Pillsbury Winthrop

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has hired away the former managing partner from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's Houston office to bolster the firm's nationwide expansion of its litigation group. Vincent E. Morgan, 47, joined Bracewell's Houston office last week as a partner on its litigation team, ending his 18 years of practice at Pillsbury. He has been temporarily working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan said he was attracted by Bracewell's collaborative culture, strength in energy and health care sectors, and prominent presence in Texas. Morgan told Law360 on Wednesday he is aiming to help Bracewell build up a full insurance...

