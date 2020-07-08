Jones Day Calls Family Leave Suit 'The Apex Of Absurdity'

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has defended a public statement it released last year disparaging the married former associates who are challenging the firm's family leave policy, arguing Wednesday that the couple's claim the statement was illegally retaliatory pushes the suit to the "apex of absurdity." Jones Day said Wednesday that a statement it released in response to two former associates' discrimination complaint can't be considered retaliatory. (Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images) Former Jones Day associates Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff asked the D.C. federal court a week ago to let them add retaliation claims based on that news release to their nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS