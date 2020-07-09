Crystallex Wants Citgo Sale In $1.2B Award Row To Proceed

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Crystallex is asking a Delaware court to forge ahead with an auction of Citgo's parent company as it looks to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela, even as other creditors of the crisis-stricken country have begun to circle around Caracas' most important foreign asset. Crystallex International Corp., which won the award after being ousted by Venezuelan authorities from a lucrative mining contract, told U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Tuesday that there's no reason he should delay deciding how the auction should proceed. The company claims that Delaware law makes clear the procedural rules for an execution sale...

