Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFAA Needs To Stay Narrow To Fight Hackers, High Court Told

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Mozilla, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and several nonprofit advocacy groups are among those urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rein in an Eleventh Circuit ruling that broadly construed the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, arguing that criminalizing activity that violates companies' network usage rules would hurt vital work to combat cyber threats. 

The high court in April agreed to review former Georgia police officer Nathan Van Buren's conviction for breaching the 1986 computer crimes law by using police systems that he had permission to access to improperly look up what he thought was an exotic dancer's license plate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!