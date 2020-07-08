Coinbase Hires Ex-Facebook Deputy GC Grewal As Top Atty

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Ex-Facebook deputy general counsel Paul Grewal, a former magistrate judge in the Northern District of California, has joined Coinbase as its new chief legal officer, the cryptocurrency exchange said Wednesday. In a Medium post, Coinbase CEO Emilie Choi said that Grewal will oversee all legal aspects of the business and will manage a growing legal team. She highlighted his blend of experience as a judge, in private practice, as in-house counsel and as a businessperson. "Paul will also lead the team's continuing work to partner with financial services regulators, contribute to the development and rollout of innovative, regulated products and services,...

