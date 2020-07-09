US Mulling Action Over French Digital Tax, Trade Rep Says

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. could renew enforcement actions to counter France's digital services tax, and it separately may opt to go around the World Trade Organization to resolve escalating trade tensions with China, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Thursday. During an online Global Trade Policy Forum hosted by Chatham House, a nonprofit policy institute in London, Lighthizer said the tax was "discriminatory against the United States." The 3% tax, which France enacted last July but has held off on implementing, "didn't even do a clever job veiling the fact" that they were "trying to get into the pockets" of U.S. technology firms,...

