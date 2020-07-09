7th Circ. Says Ind. Smokable Hemp Ban Injunction Too Broad

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has vacated an injunction that blocked Indiana from enforcing certain smokable hemp regulations, saying the order "swept too broadly" and that a more narrowly tailored measure might pass muster. In a mixed ruling, a three-judge panel found Wednesday that a group of Indiana-based hemp and CBD sellers and wholesalers "may have been entitled to block certain aspects" of Indiana Senate-Enrolled Act 516 after arguing the businesses be at risk of irreparable harm from criminal actions brought against them. But the appellate court also found that the lower court improperly blocked the enforcement of certain provisions, such as the...

