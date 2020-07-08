$5M Breach Suit Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Bailed On DC Show

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Rap star Teka$hi 6ix9ine is facing a second breach of contract suit in a matter of months, this time a $5 million action for allegedly failing to show up for a highly anticipated show in Washington, D.C., that was planned for Howard University's 2018 homecoming weekend, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in D.C. federal court. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is also facing breach of contract allegation from clothing brand Fashion Nova Inc., which sued the Brooklyn rapper in New York state court in March on claims that he took a $225,000 advance while promising to represent Fashion Nova's clothing on Instagram despite having no intention...

