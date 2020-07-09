Berman Ouster May Not Be The End Of SDNY Drama This Year

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The dust appears to have settled — for now — after what must be among the most surreal 24-hour stretches in the rich history of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. But the potential exists for the drama to escalate, rather than subside, in the coming days. To recap what will be news to exactly no one reading this, late in the evening of June 19, Attorney General William Barr issued a press release announcing that SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman would be "stepping down," strongly implying (at a minimum) that Berman would be doing so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS