Newly Renamed Band Sues Singer With Same 'Lady A' Moniker

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The popular country band that was known until recently as Lady Antebellum asked a Nashville federal court Wednesday to declare that the band's new name, Lady A, doesn't infringe on the rights of a Black blues singer who performs under the same moniker. Lady A, the band, said it doesn't want to block the singer, whose real name is Anita White, from using the name. The band also said it's not seeking monetary damages. But the recently renamed country group says it's long had registered rights to Lady A, and it's worried White might try to sue. "Plaintiffs simply wish that...

