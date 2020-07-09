SEC Urged To Toughen Scrutiny Of US-Listed Chinese Firms

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should more aggressively review risk disclosures of Chinese companies that list shares in the United States, a former National Security Council official said Thursday, concerned that lack of transparency is harming U.S. retail investors. Roger Robinson, president of the Washington, D.C.-based consultancy RWR Advisory Group and an advocate for tougher regulatory stances on China, urged the SEC to increase scrutiny of U.S-listed Chinese issuers even if it requires hiring more staff. He said retail investors often "have no clue what's in their portfolio" when they invest in funds that include Chinese issuers, some of which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS