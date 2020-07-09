PE Firm Aims At Barclays Exec's 'Recollection' In Fraud Trial

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- A lawyer for a private equity company suing Barclays for fraud accused the bank's former head of Middle East investment on Thursday of losing "any real sense" of events during the lender's drive to raise capital in 2008 and constructing false recollections as he gave evidence at trial. The private equity company says that Barclays persuaded it to subscribe to invest billions of pounds on "manifestly worse" terms than other investors. (AP) PCP is suing Barclays for damages of up to £1.6 billion ($2 billion). The company says that Barclays persuaded it to subscribe to invest £3.25 billion in the bank in October...

