EU OKs Danish Income Tax Deduction To Research Ships

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 4:38 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Thursday that it had approved an amendment to a Danish tax provision that extends an existing income tax deduction in maritime transport to seafarers working on research vessels. The commission said in a statement that under its state aid rules it was permissible for Denmark to extend a partial income tax deduction that is available for sailors on ships registered in the European Economic Area to sailors aboard research ships. The EEA refers to the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Under EU law the commission in general must approve aid that countries give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS