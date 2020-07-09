Lenovo Wins Round In Bid To Patent 'Card Clash' Invention

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 4:33 PM BST) -- A judge has reversed a decision by the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office that blocked a patent application filed by Chinese technology giant Lenovo for handling contactless transactions involving more than one payment card, saying on Thursday that the invention went beyond a standard computer process. Judge Colin Birss concluded at the High Court that the invention fell outside the realm of a non-patentable computer program for doing business because it automatically determines how to deal with the problem of "card clash," which happens when a buyer puts a physical wallet containing more than one card in front of a payment reader...

