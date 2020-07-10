ICC Reports Second-Most Cases In 100 Years

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The International Chamber of Commerce on Thursday reported its second-highest annual total of new arbitration cases in a new report on dispute resolution statistics for 2019. The Secretariat of the ICC International Court of Arbitration registered 869 new arbitration cases last year — the chamber's 100th anniversary — 851 of which were under the ICC Rules of Arbitration, according to the report. The number compared to 966 new cases filed in 2016. That year, 135 small-claim cases were related to a single dispute. "The continued growth in ICC Arbitration cases not only reflects ICC's global expansion efforts to bring our services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS