Nyfosa Plans To Sell $229M Logistics Portfolio To Blackstone

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Swedish real estate investment firm Nyfosa said Thursday that it intends to sell a portfolio of logistics assets valued at roughly 2.1 billion Swedish krona ($229 million) to private equity giant Blackstone Group. The aim is to enter into a binding agreement with Blackstone in September, according to a statement. For now, Nyfosa has signed a letter of intent. More information on the planned deal will be disclosed once the two sides have agreed on terms. Nyfosa, which is based in Stockholm and had a 24.8 billion Swedish krona real estate portfolio as of the end of March, said the divestiture...

