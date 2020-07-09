NJ Agency OK'd Tax Breaks Despite 'Red Flags,' Panel Says

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:57 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Economic Development Authority "overlooked red flags" in granting millions in tax breaks to companies following their misleading claims that without the money they would otherwise relocate to the same New York office complex, a task force said Thursday, blasting the agency's handling of tax incentive programs. In their third and final report, the New Jersey Tax Incentive Task Force highlighted how certain businesses and their hired guns used the Blue Hill Plaza complex to create the appearance their jobs were at risk of leaving the Garden State and thus qualify for incentives under the now-expired Grow New Jersey Assistance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS