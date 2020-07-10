Yukos Investors Say Dutch Appeal Shouldn't Halt $50B Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders in Yukos Oil Co. have urged a D.C. federal court not to pause litigation to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia, saying that despite an ongoing appeal before the Dutch Supreme Court, the awards are enforceable in the Netherlands and should be in the U.S. as well. Russia asked to keep the U.S. enforcement bid on hold in June because its appeal before the Dutch high court to annul the awards is still playing out and said that court will have the last word on whether the awards can stand. But the former shareholders — Hulley Enterprises,...

