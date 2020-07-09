Skadden-Led Insurer Trean Seeks To Raise $150M In IPO

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Specialty insurer Trean said Thursday its upcoming initial public offering could raise $150 million for the company and another $50 million for selling stockholders if the Skadden-steered company's shares price at midpoint. Minnesota-based Trean Insurance Group Inc. said it expects its roughly 10.7 million shares to price between $13 and $15 apiece. Existing stockholders are also expected to sell about 3.5 million shares, according to the company's latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Trean won't see any of the proceeds from its investors' sale of shares. Trean focuses on specialty insurance such as certain workers' compensation markets and...

