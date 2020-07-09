FERC, PG&E Clash On How To End Ch. 11 Power Deal Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Wednesday agreed that the utility's recent Chapter 11 exit moots a turf war over power contract rejection in bankruptcy, but split over whether the Ninth Circuit should toss FERC's original claim that it had jurisdiction. PG&E told the appeals court that U.S. Supreme Court precedent dictates that it should vacate all the matters in the dispute: a bankruptcy judge's June 2019 ruling that rejected FERC's claim of concurrent jurisdiction with the bankruptcy court over any wholesale power purchase agreements that the utility sought to reject, FERC's subsequent appeal, and...

