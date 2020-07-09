3rd Circ. Won't Revive NJ Doc's Suit Over Improper Training

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a doctor's complaint alleging that medical supply companies' shoddy training led to him being accused of Medicare fraud, ruling Thursday that he wasn't specific enough about the wrong recommendations the companies made. Labib Riachi claimed that The Prometheus Group and First Choice for Continence Inc. made him believe he didn't have to personally perform or directly supervise physical therapy services conducted in his office, leading him to get hit with a False Claims Act suit accusing him of collecting Medicare reimbursements for procedures administered by unqualified staff. "But Riachi only vaguely alleges who...

