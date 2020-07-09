Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BJ's Barred From Asking For Class Arbitration In Tax Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge ruled that BJ's had failed to comply with a court order and barred the wholesale club from asking to compel arbitration of class claims alleging it illegally overcharges and keeps sales tax on discounted items.

Judge William Thomas said BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. had failed to follow an April 30 case management order that gave the company until May 6 to file a post-class certification motion to compel arbitration and had therefore waived its right to do so.

"This court, in the exercise of its inherent authority to enforce its orders, finds that BJ's has waived its right...

