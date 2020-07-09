BJ's Barred From Asking For Class Arbitration In Tax Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge ruled that BJ's had failed to comply with a court order and barred the wholesale club from asking to compel arbitration of class claims alleging it illegally overcharges and keeps sales tax on discounted items. Judge William Thomas said BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. had failed to follow an April 30 case management order that gave the company until May 6 to file a post-class certification motion to compel arbitration and had therefore waived its right to do so. "This court, in the exercise of its inherent authority to enforce its orders, finds that BJ's has waived its right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS