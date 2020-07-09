Weinstein Co. Floats $47M Ch. 11 Deal For Victims, Creditors

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt former studio outlined a tentative $46.8 million agreement Thursday to settle victim and bankruptcy creditor claims against the convicted sexual predator in Delaware bankruptcy court and New York federal court. The deal outlined for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath includes nearly $28 million in addition to a nearly $19 million agreement described in public filings on June 30 in the Southern District of New York, where a proposed class case has been under way against Weinstein, his companies and its directors since late 2017. Paul H. Zumbro of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, counsel for...

