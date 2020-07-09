Quid Inc. Co-Founder Says He Was Duped Into Stock Deal

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of software company Quid Inc. filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday accusing the company and its former CEO of failing to disclose financial details and fraudulently inducing him to buy roughly $328,000 in company stock last year. Sean Gourley, Quid's co-founder and former chief technology officer, filed suit asserting fraud, fraudulent inducement, violations of Delaware's General Corporation Law and other claims against the company and its former CEO Robert Goodson in connection with the stock deal. Gourley is seeking to be repaid the roughly $328,000. "As a direct and proximate result of Goodson and Quid's wrongful conduct,...

