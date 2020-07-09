Primary Health REIT Seeks To Raise $151M Via Share Sale

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Primary Health Properties is seeking to raise roughly £120 million ($151.4 million) through an upcoming sale of new shares, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.K.-based real estate investment trust. Primary Health Properties PLC did not specify a target number of shares or share price Thursday, saying the REIT will announce terms of the offering "in due course." The REIT invests in primary care facilities in the United Kingdom and Ireland and owns 510 properties, according to its website. "The board believe this [proposed share sale], combined with the demands of an ageing and growing population for healthcare, strongly underpins the...

