Ohio Mineral Owners Say Exxon, Cos. Drilled Too Deep For Oil

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An ExxonMobil unit and other companies clearly violated oil and gas production contracts by drilling into geologic areas they had no right accessing, a proposed class of mineral rights owners seeking partial summary judgment has told an Ohio federal court. The mineral owners urged the court on Wednesday to act swiftly in their favor, saying the mineral leases with ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy Inc., as well as Rice Drilling D LLC, Ascent Resources–Utica LLC and Gulfport Energy Corp. were clear and unambiguous. The proposed class told the court that the contracts indicated that drilling below the Utica Shale formation and into...

