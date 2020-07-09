Fed. Circ. Partly Upholds Not Sealing Uniloc's Docs In IP Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Uniloc was dealt a partial loss in its patent dispute with Apple when the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that a lower court properly refused Uniloc's "grossly excessive" request to seal or redact confidential information relating to its licensing practices. In a 21-page opinion, a three-judge panel rejected Uniloc's contention that a California federal court abused its discretion by refusing to seal some of the company's documents in its lawsuit against Apple over an automated telephone dialing system. Uniloc argued that the district court's ruling deprived the company of the usual opportunity to narrow redactions that were initially...

