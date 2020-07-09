Acreage Subsidiary To Pay $250K Fine To Mass. Pot Board

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission voted Thursday to approve a settlement with an Acreage Holdings subsidiary, under which the company will pay a $250,000 fine for failing to disclose its parent company's controlling relationship with two medical marijuana licensees. The ratification of the settlement paved the way for the commission to approve two provisional retail licenses for the Acreage subsidiary, The Botanist Inc., which had been tabled at previous meetings pending the resolution of the investigation. "We want to express our thanks to the CCC for their professional approach as we worked through today's resolution," Acreage general counsel James Doherty said in...

