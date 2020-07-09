Sugar Group Pushes FDA To Regulate Alternative Sweeteners

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A sugar trade association is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to impose stricter labeling rules on products that use non-sugar sweeteners, saying companies have been misleading consumers into thinking their products are healthier because they contain less sugar, but they may have as many or more calories thanks to the alternatives. In a citizen's petition filed last week but posted Thursday by the FDA, the Sugar Association said that many food companies switched to alternative sweeteners, such as aspartame, saccharin, extracts and sugar alcohols, after the FDA required that companies put "added sugars" on nutritional labels. Products using alternative...

