Miles & Stockbridge Vows To Help Black Businesses Pro Bono

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Amid a national reckoning over systemic racism and inequality, Baltimore-based law firm Miles & Stockbridge PC is doing more than brushing up its diversity and inclusion efforts, as it has also launched a program to brace Black-owned businesses with free or low-cost legal support. The Miles & Stockbridge Black Business & Start-Up Initiative, which the firm unveiled Wednesday, aims to help Black entrepreneurs and businesses overcome barriers they uniquely face, including a dearth of funding for legal services or the absence of a business support network. The program is the brainchild of firm principal Venroy K. July, who told Law360 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS