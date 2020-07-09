Treasury Eases Export Deduction Documentation Rules

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued final regulations Thursday loosening reporting rules for companies to qualify for a 40% deduction on income from foreign sales included in the 2017 federal tax overhaul. The final rules issued Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department were welcomed by tax practitioners to provide an easier compliance burden. (AP) The final regulations cover the deduction in Internal Revenue Code Section 250, which can be applied for both global intangible low-taxed income and foreign-derived intangible income, two key international provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. If domestic income can be classified as FDII, it qualifies for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS