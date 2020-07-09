Treasury Issues Final Tax Rules For GILTI, FDII Deduction

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service issued final regulations Thursday on the deductions for global intangible low-taxed income and foreign-derived intangible income, two key international provisions of the 2017 federal tax overhaul. The final rules retain the option, first outlined in proposed regulations issued in March 2019, for individual taxpayers to elect for corporate treatment and receive the 50% deduction on income determined to be GILTI. Under the language of the statute, this deduction — which ultimately creates a 10.5% tax rate for GILTI — could only be used by corporations, even though the tax applies to all taxpayers. ...

